WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, and AG Ellison respond to President Trump’s federal spending freeze

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Attorney General Keith Ellison visited a YMCA and their child program while responding to President Donald Trump’s implementation of a federal spending freeze.

The spending freeze threatens $1.8 billion in federal funding that the State of Minnesota Receives each month.

Gov. Walz released the following statement regarding the freeze:

“President Trump has just shut off funding for law enforcement, farmers, schools, veterans, and health care. Minnesota will do what we can to keep the lights on, but we cannot fill the nearly $2 billion hole this will put in the state budget’s each month. I do not believe this decision was constitutional and we will work diligently to reverse it, but we are preparing for every eventual outcome to help Minnesotans weather this storm.

“I have reached out to the President and his supporters in Congress seeking answers, but we do not yet understand the intent of the unprecedented decision, nor we do know the extent to which it will impact our state. Shutting off this funding will have a devastating impact on peoples’ lives – from cancer patients, to securing our prisons. President Trump is leaving states out in the cold without any guidance or explanation. Minnesota needs answers. We will see President Trump in court.”

Lt. Gov. Flanagan also released a statement:

“This move by the Trump administration is cruel, reckless, and illegal.

“President Trump is again showing a complete lack of leadership and care for the people of our country. This will have devastating effects on our economy by keeping people from being able to get food, get to work, access health care, and look after their families. We will fight this all the way.”