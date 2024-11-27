Waseca mayor sentenced in perjury case

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The mayor of Waseca has been sentenced in his perjury case as of Wednesday.

Randy Zimmerman was charged with two counts of perjury after pleading guilty in October. He admitted to writing on a voter registration application that his address was within Waseca, instead of his actual residence outside the city limits.

One count was dismissed.

Zimmerman received credit for one day served in jail, and an additional 363 days will be stayed for one year of probation.