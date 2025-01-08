Warrants issued for pair accused of abandoning dog in house after eviction

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued warrants for Lindsay Elioza Navarro and Ramon Ochoa Yciano Wednesday, Jan. 8, after the pair failed to appear on animal abandonment charges.

Navarro and Yciano each face a charge of Overwork/Mistreat Animals-Abandon after allegedly leaving a pit bull in a home they vacated July 1.

The dog was later found eating from trash bags on July 12, with no access to water.

According to court documents, on July 12, an Albert Lea police officer went to the 200 block of Fenton Avenue because someone reported a dog had been abandoned in a home.

Court documents allege that the officer called Navarro, who said her brother was supposed to pick up the dog. Navarro, now of Owatonna, allegedly would not give her brother’s information, hung up, and did not answer further calls.

However, court documents claim she texted the officer that the dog’s name was “Nova.”

Nova / Freeborn County Humane Society Facebook

According to court documents, the officer met the landlord, who had found the pit bull still in the house.

“She stated the dog had no water, was panting, and appeared agitated and scared.”

Court documents claim that the house was full of rotting garbage and dog feces, and that Nova had eaten any food that was in an old kibble bag, then ripped open old garbage bags to eat the food.

The dog let the officer pet her and he noticed had foam at her mouth and seemed to be too hot, as the windows to the home were closed and there was no air conditioning.

Court documents allege that the officer could feel Nova’s ribs. He allegedly confirmed that she had no access to water inside the home.

The Freeborn County Humane Society posted about Nova in September and October.

ABC 6 News has reached out for an update on her condition, and will update this article when that information is available.