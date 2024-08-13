Warrants: Blood swabs, biological evidence taken from suspect car in fatal crash

(ABC 6 News) – According to Fillmore County court documents, law enforcement recovered swabs of suspected blood and other biological materials from Brian Wayne Nelson’s 2024 Can Am shortly after a fatal crash Aug. 4.

RELATED: Harmony man charged with criminal vehicular homicide, operation in fatal crash – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Brian Wayne Nelson / Fillmore County Jail Roster

Nelson, a Harmony resident, faces the following charges in the death of 23-year-old Cale Alan Jackson: criminal vehicular homicide–negligence, under the operation of alcohol; criminal vehicular homicide–blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more; criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, under the influence of alcohol; criminal vehicular operation–great bodily harm, blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more; two counts of driving while intoxicated; and one charge of careless driving.

According to search warrants filed last week, Fillmore County deputies seized Nelson’s vehicle from his garage to search for evidence that Nelson had struck Jackson on County Road 30– allegedly as Jackson lay in the roadway.

According to court documents, Nelson allegedly struck what he believed was an animal west of Journey Road as he drove to the Long Branch Bar in Florenceville, IA. The search warrant claims Nelson said he had consumed alcohol before the crash, and had not drunk afterward.

He later returned to the crash site with others and found Jackson’s body, according to court documents.

The warrants list multiple swabs of suspected blood, as well as hair and other biological materials removed from the front and lower passenger side of the Can Am.

Nelson is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Fillmore County Court Sept. 13.