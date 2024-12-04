Warrant issued for Utica man in criminal sexual conduct case

(ABC 6 News) – A Mower County judge revoked a Utica man’s release following an alleged probation violation.

Jose Hector Contreras-Paredes was charged in October with 1st-, 2nd-, 3rd-, 4th-, and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting a Grand Meadow woman.

Contretas-Paredes was accused of using coercion and causing injury to the alleged victim.

Mower County judge Christopher Neisen revoked Contreras-Paredes’ release after Mower County probation/parole reported he had not remained at least 500 feet away from the alleged victim’s place of employment, and had also used or possessed dangerous weapons since his release.

Contreras-Paredes appeared in Mower County Court at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 and assigned $0 bail with conditions, including GPS monitoring, or $200,000 bail with no conditions.