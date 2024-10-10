Warrant issued for Owatonna woman accused of groping teenager

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for an Owatonna woman accused of grabbing a 15-year-old’s crotch over the summer.

Jennifer Denise Eckart, 44, faces a single charge of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 14-15-year-old.

According to court documents, Olmsted County deputies responded to the local fair July 26 after reports of a woman “inappropriately touching and dancing on juveniles.”

A 15-year-old told deputies an older woman had “(run) her hands across his body before grabbing his crotch.”

Another witness identified Eckart, who was charged remotely in September.

Eckart was scheduled to make her First Appearance in court Tuesday, Oct. 8, but did not attend, according to court records.