Warrant issued for man accused of raping, impregnating teenager

(ABC 6 News) – Mower County issued a warrant for an Austin man accused of raping and impregnating a teenager.

Luis Fernando Aguilar Demetrio, 24, faces new charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration, victim under 18, victim impaired/helpless and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration, victim under 18, use of force.

Aguilar Demetrio faces previous Mower County charges related to the sexual assault of a child under age 10.

According to Aguilar Demetrio’s new court documents, Austin police learned of another possible sexual assault while investigating the case involving the child under age 10, which may have involved the rape and impregnation of a teenager.

In April of 2024, police spoke to a teenager who had given birth to a child at 15 years old, after being raped at a party in late 2021 or early 2022.

Investigators obtained DNA samples from the teenager, child, and Aguilar Demetrio which indicated that Aguilar Demetrio could not be ruled out as being the child’s father.

According to court documents, the test could have ruled out 99.999991% of the population.

Although Aguilar Demetrio told police he did not know the teenager’s age and denied sexual contact with her, police found a report from a 2021 incident wherein the teenage and Aguilar Demetrio had been found in a park after hours.

The reporting officer allegedly asked Aguilar Demetrio at least three times what he was doing with a then-14-year-old and told him it “wasn’t a good idea.”

Aguilar Demetrio failed to appear in Mower County Court Monday, Aug. 5, and is currently wanted by local law enforcement.