Warming centers fill up following first cold weather snap of winter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester Warming Center filled to the brink on Wednesday and Thursday night with those looking to stay warm.

It was especially the case on Wednesday night, when wind chill temperatures hit the negatives.

For the most vulnerable, the homeless, this cold is a matter of life or death.

“I’ve had a friend that died out there in Austin, yeah. He froze to death out there,” said Casey Sheimo, a homeless women in Rochester.

She experienced the cold first hand on Wednesday night, spending part of the night outside.

“When you’re out there and you don’t know if everything is locked off, you have to find maybe a heat source, like a vent, or something that’s running, or a dryer that helps to stay warm. Sometimes you can cuddle up with a friend or wrap in blankets,” Sheimo said.

She eventually found her way into overflow at the Salvation Army. She says without overflow or any space at the warming center, it gets more difficult, especially with dealing with arthritis pain herself.

“If the skywalk is closed I don’t know. That’s why I usually stay at the skywalk, and there saying you can be in the skywalk now, but you have to keep moving, and because I can’t walk, I don’t know what I’m going to do for that. You know there’s parks, but they’re saying you can’t sleep in the parks,” said Sheimo.

The Landing MN is one organization in Rochester doing what they can to help those like Casey stay warm.

“The best thing that I can do is listen to them and emphasize with them, and do what I can to support them,” said Shawna Bowman, director of operations at the Landing.

The people who run the warming center say that so far, the city is off to a good start.

“Whenever we can we try to open up a little bit earlier, try to get people in as quick as possible. So I think last night was a night where they really appreciated us being here, and the fact that we haven’t had to turn anyone away, has been good too,” said Rudy Naul, the director of housing at the Rochester Warming Center.

Even though there are enough beds for those who may need it, it is a long winter. If you would like to help, you could actually sponsor a bed at the warming center, by making a donation. You can find out more information on how to do that here.