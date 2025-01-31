Warm temperatures leading to dangers on the ice

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The above average temperatures across the region are causing ice on lakes to buckle.

This is causing what are known as pressure ridges in the ice.

Pressure ridges occur when a long ridge of ice forms along a crack, causing the area around it to be very weak and dangerous.

On Lake Minnetonka, 10 cars have gone through the ice as a result. Water Patrol deputies put up five digital signs this week warning of the danger and telling people not to drive over pressure ridges.

So far, no one has been hurt. Water Patrol deputies say they will try to rescue people, but not your car.