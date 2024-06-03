Representative Molly Dennis files for Ward 6 re-election

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis filed for Ward 6 re-election only, according to the MN Secretary of State’s records.

Dennis, the incumbent, faces four challengers — Dan Doering, Salah Mohamed, Mark Schleusner, and Becca Dyer Tesch — for the role.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) — A well-known Rochester councilmember said Monday she was planning to file for re-election.

In an email sent to ABC 6 News, Ward 6 representative Molly Dennis considered filing for council member-at-large, also known as council president, after residents in her district asked her to run.

“Tomorrow, after some situations, I’m going to be bringing my children here and I’m going to be filing,” Dennis said. “I’m going to be filing for what’s best for Rochester.”

Dennis said she originally planned to file on the first date candidates could, which was May 21. She delayed her filing date after an ejection from the city council meeting on May 20.

Two other candidates are currently running for council member-at-large. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.