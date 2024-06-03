Ward 6 representative Molly Dennis filing for Rochester City Council president

Dennis RCC future

(ABC 6 News) — A well-known Rochester councilmember is shooting for a higher role — just one day ahead of the final filing day.

In an email sent to ABC 6 News, Ward 6 representative Molly Dennis said she planned on filing for council member-at-large, also known as council president, after residents in her district asked her to run.

“Tomorrow, after some situations, I’m going to be bringing my children here and i’m going to be filing,” Dennis said. “I’m going to be filing for what’s best for Rochester.”

Dennis said she originally planned to file on the first date candidates could, which was May 21. She delayed her filing date after an ejection from the city council meeting on May 20.

Two other candidates are currently running for council member-at-large. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.