Walz joins democrats outside RNC in Milwaukee, advocating for Biden’s re-election

(KSTP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined other democrats outside the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to advocate President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

The conference came as former president Donald Trump’s new running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), is expected to speak on Wednesday night.

Walz, alongside others, highlighted Trump and Vance’s 2025 plans on the issue of abortion, speaking out against it. In their speeches, all speakers claimed Trump and Vance’s plans for abortion would include banning it nationwide and would threaten access to IVF and contraception.

Walz also spoke out against Vance’s selection as Trump’s vice-president pick, calling him a “Frankenstein Monster” for the Heritage Foundation.

“The perfect Frankenstein Monster created by the Heritage Foundation,” Walz stated. “I read it (Vance’s book: Hillybilly Elegy) because I come from a town of 400. I had 24 kids in my graduating class, 12 were cousins. I know a little bit about small towns and his dismissive, derogatory approach to how he viewed it. It’s not a cultural bias that people had, it’s decades of policies against people like him…that gutted many of our small towns.”

Walz again put an exclamation point on his support and desire to see Biden re-elected in November.

“We have the most pro-union, pro-worker President in the history of this country, and I say that as a union member,” Walz said. “So when we talk about building this country from the bottom up in the middle class as Joe Biden talks about, it’s about unions, it’s about personal freedoms, it’s about addressing our biggest issues and it’s about taking care of our littlest Americans.”

Walz said the Biden-Harris Campaign had delivered on all their promise.

However, Walz wasn’t the only Minnesota lawmaker who appeared at the RNC. Congressman Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) took the stage Tuesday night and had a much different position.

Emmer spoke about what the House Republican majority has done to block democratic policies, saying November is going to give Republicans a chance to do much more, and told crowd members in Milwaukee that he thinks 2024 will mark the first time Minnesota will vote red for the first time in decades.

“Get ready because when we grow our majority and flip the Senate and we send Donald J. Trump back to the White House, we won’t just be holding the line anymore, we’ll be moving forward,” said Emmer.

