Waltham former felon charged in alleged poaching incident

(ABC 6 News) – A Waltham man was charged Monday with violent felon in possession of a firearm and violent felon in possession of ammunition after an anonymous poaching tip.

According to Mower County court documents, MN DNR conservation officers received a tip Nov. 10 about a pair of alleged poachers.

The caller advised that Denis Jon Tufte, 67, and another man hunted in Mower County, that Tufte was a felon, and that he was “always in possession of a firearm” in his vehicle.

According to court documents, Tufte was convicted of felony terroristic threats in 2014, as well as a firearm violation in 2015.

On Nov. 11, an officer drove by Tufte’s residence and allegedly saw an antlered deer hanging from a skid loader — which did not have a blue deer tag on any part of it.

The DNR did not locate anyone at the house, but later learned that Tufte had an archery deer license and had not registered a deer, and the other man had a firearms license — and had also not registered a deer.

On Nov. 16, conservation officers made contact with Tufte, who allegedly said teenager had shot the deer and picked it up from his residence, according to court documents.

Conservation officers allegedly noticed a crossbow and blaze orange clothing in Tufte’s vehicle, but also a gun case containing a firearm.

Tufte allegedly told them the other man he hunted with had left it in the truck, and he planned to return it later that day.

Officers seized a Remington shotgun and 12-gauge shells from the vehicle.

Tufte allegedly acknowledged he was not supposed to possess guns, and officers confirmed his restriction, according to court documents.

After Tufte was taken to the Mower County Jail, conservation officers allegedly spoke with Tufte’s adult hunting partner, who confirmed he’d been in possession of the firearm for several days.

Tufte is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27.