Walk to Defeat ALS event coming to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — On September 14th, thousands of people from across Minnesota will gather at silver Lake Park for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS.

This year’s walk has a goal of raising $55,000 to fuel the ALS Association’s mission and support people living with ALS in the region.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It gradually robs people of the ability to walk, move, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. Today, ALS has no known cause or cure.

The walk begins at 10 AM on Saturday, September 14th.

More information can be found here.