Voters in Austin and Rochester meet new candidates tonight

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the cities of Austin and Rochester are holding candidate forums on Thursday evening.

Austin Public School Board’s forum is Thursday from 6:30-8:30 PM. It is being held at the Community Action Building off 1st Street SE.

In Rochester, Olmsted County Commissioner candidates are getting the mic on Thursday. District 3 candidates are slotted for 6 PM while District 6 candidates go on at 7 in the Rochester Public Library.