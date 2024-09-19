Voters in Austin and Rochester meet new candidates tonight

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the cities of Austin and Rochester are holding candidate forums on Thursday evening.

Austin Public School Board’s forum is Thursday from 6:30-8:30 PM. It is being held at the Community Action Building off 1st Street SE.

In Rochester, Olmsted County Commissioner candidates are getting the mic on Thursday. District 3 candidates are slotted for 6 PM while District 6 candidates go on at 7 in the Rochester Public Library.