Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested in California

(KSTP) – Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in California on Friday, the team’s spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” a spokesperson told KSTP on Sunday night.

KSTP has reached out to California Highway Patrol for more information on Addison’s arrest. Check back for more details.

Last summer, Addison was arrested in St. Paul in the early morning hours of July 20 for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-94. He later pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge and paid $686 to settle the matter.

