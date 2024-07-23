Vikings sign left tackle Christian Darrisaw to contract extension

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings announce the team has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with tackle Christian Darrisaw. The deal will keep Darrisaw with the Vikings through the 2029 season.

Darrisaw, who was selected by the Vikings in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, has started 39 of the 41 games he has played since entering the league. During the 2023 season, Darrisaw started each of the 15 games he appeared in, marking a single-season career high.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Darrisaw recorded the third-highest pass block grade (85.3) among all offensive linemen who played at least 50% of offensive snaps during the 2023 season, per Pro Football Focus. He concluded the 2022 season as the second-highest graded tackle according to PFF, trailing only 49ers tackle Trent Williams.