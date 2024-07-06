Vikings rookie passes away

(ABC 6 News) – NFL Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson died early Saturday morning in a car crash.

According to a press release from Maryland State Police, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson died alongside 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr.

It happened shortly after 3:14 a.m. in Prince George’s County. All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger, driven by Hazel.

Maryland State Police says Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.

The NFL posted to Facebook Saturday morning, saying “The NFL family is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and everybody involved in this tragic accident.”

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro. Three vehicles were involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and the maroon Dodge Charger.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as 23-year-old Cori Clingman, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s County.

Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where the vehicle came to rest.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Charges are pending the investigation and consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.