Vikings fullback C.J. Ham named as nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Vikings have selected fullback C.J. Ham as their nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The honor is given yearly to an NFL player who has shown commitment and passion to leave a positive impact on their communities.

Ham has been with the Vikings since 2016 when the team signed him as an undrafted free agent. During that time, Ham established multiple causes in the Minnesota community, including the Ham Scholarship Fund, which he launched with his wife Stephanie to encourage and support diverse students pursuing higher education near his hometown of Duluth.

“C.J. and Stephanie Ham serve as a source of inspiration inside the Vikings organization and in

the broader Minnesota community,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf. “C.J. is an

exceptional example for his teammates, teaching and encouraging those around him to extend

their support to make a difference in our community.”

The commitment to serving the community doesn’t stop at the scholarship fund, either.

Throughout the team’s current 10-2 season, the fullback has still found time to frequently participate in multiple community events such as visiting Children’s Minnesota, football clinics, and volunteering time in the off-season to faith-based entities.

As a nominee, Ham will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal beginning

with the Vikings game against the Falcons and the return of Kirk Cousins to Minnesota and continuing through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All nominees will receive up to $55,000, and the award winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice. The winner will be announced during NFL Honors on February 6.