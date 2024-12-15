VIDEO: Rochester residents hit the streets…on ice skates

Video Credit: Stacia Kristo

(ABC 6 News) — After a Saturday winter storm left a layer of ice across the region, some people took advantage of the conditions for some winter fun.

Stacia Kristo posted a video on Facebook showing her and her husband ice skating on streets and sidewalks.

Stacia said that when she got home Saturday evening, her car slid back down her driveway. So she and her husband decided to lace up their skates to see how icy the roads truly were. She said the ice was perfect for skating.

Her husband, who grew up in Minnesota, has played hockey since he was 3-years-old. Stacia said her own parents used to flood an ice rink in their backyard growing up. She said this was the perfect example of “when life gives you lemons”.