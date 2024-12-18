VIDEO: Madeline Kingsbury’s father and sister issue victim impact statements during Adam Fravel’s sentencing

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, Adam Fravel was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, the father of Fravel’s children, went missing in the spring of 2023, prompting a months-long search for the mother of two.

Kingsbury’s body was found in June 2023, and Fravel was found guilty of her murder in November 2024.

Before Fravel learned his sentence, victim impact statements were made by those closest to Kingsbury, including her father, David, and her sister, Megan Hancock.

“I have to think that there are few things as truly difficult to bear as the death of your child,” Kingsbury said. “The exception being that child brutally and senselessly murdered. It’s an almost intolerable weight.”

“How can I tell you what it was like to try to have a semblance of a goodbye through that body bag?” Hancock asked the courtroom. “How can I tell you what it was like to feel how much of her was already gone, to hold her hand through the body bag … helping to guide her into the incinerator because we refused to let her be alone anymore? It’s indescribable.”

Both David Kingsbury’s and Megan Hancock’s full statements can be viewed below:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.