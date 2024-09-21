Veterans Treatment Court celebrates fifth anniversary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, the Veterans Treatment Court of the Third Judicial District celebrated its fifth anniversary.

That court helps veterans struggling after committing crimes due to mental health or substance use disorders.

There are programs and education to help these veterans into recovery with the goal of stopping repeat behaviors.

One of the program’s judges says these crimes are often committed as a result of the war, and this programming is saving veterans’ lives.

“We broke you, and we’re gonna help fix you. We have saved lives; we have changed lives,” said District Court Judge Ross Leuning.

Two veterans were recognized for completing the program on Friday, and several others were recognized for their work establishing the treatment court.