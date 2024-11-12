Veteran homelessness reaches record low nationwide, down about 11% in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Veteran homelessness has reached a record low in the U.S. this year since measurement began in 2009, a press release said Tuesday.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), Minnesota has seen an 11.01% decrease in veteran homelessness since 2023.

This data comes from VA’s 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, the release said. The PIT Count is an annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

According to the PIT Count, there were 299 veterans experiencing homelessness in January 2024, down from 336 the year before.

Nationwide, 32,882 Veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States, 13,851 of whom were unsheltered – down from 35,574 and 15,507 in 2023, respectively.

“This data show that with the right investments in housing and health care, and with strong leadership and coordination across government, homelessness is solvable,” said USICH Director Jeff Olivet. “The challenge now is to end veteran homelessness and use the lessons we learn to help all people without a home.”

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, you may call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838).

You can also visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.