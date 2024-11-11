Verdict reached in Delphi double murder trial

(ABC 6 News) — A small town in Indiana was thrust into the national spotlight after a heinous murderer was caught on camera by one of his victims.

On Monday, a jury convicted 52-year-old Richard Allen in the 2017 murder of best friends: 13-year-old Abby and 14-year-old Libby.

Allen admitted to being near the murder scene but denied involvement. He now faces up to 130 years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for December.