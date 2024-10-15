USPS to hold grand opening ceremony for new Hiring Hub at Rochester Post Office

(ABC 6 News) — The United States Postal Service is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new Hiring Hub at the Rochester Post Office.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rochester Post Office.

The Hiring Hub is intended to streamline the hiring process where applicants can ask questions prior to applying, apply onsite, take an assessment test, and be fingerprinted on the spot.

The Hiring Hub will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and the third Saturday of the month. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.