USDA Rural Development awards $2.2 million to clean energy projects in rural Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director in Iowa, Theresa Greenfield, announced on Monday that the USDA is providing $2,214,291 in funding for five Iowa projects.

These projects will go towards expanding clean energy systems and helping create new market opportunities and jobs for U.S. farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers.

The projects will also increase American energy security and advance President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda to grow the nation’s economy. The grants come from the Rural Energy for America (REAP) program.

“Today’s REAP announcement will help support rural communities, small businesses, and producers as they transition to clean energy systems on their properties,” said Director Greenfield via a press release. “The Biden-Harris Administration is working to secure our energy future by investing in clean, renewable power so that agricultural producers and small businesses throughout Iowa can lower costs and grow their businesses.”