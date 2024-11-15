USDA clean energy investment looks to strengthen rural Iowa economy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new federal investment in clean energy products is looking to strengthen the economy in rural Iowa.

The USDA is investing more than $18 million in 195 different projects across Iowa, including Polashek’s Locker Service in Howard County and Bottlebrush Swine in Hancock County.

The money will also help lower costs for agricultural producers and small business owners.