Blinken facing questioning on Afghanistan withdrawal

ABC 6 NEWS — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill, facing questioning from Congress on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2020.

The U.S. started leaving Afghanistan under President Donald Trump when he signed a deal with the Taliban – the chaotic end happening seven months into President Joe Biden’s term. Blinken, answering questions in front of the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“All of us, including myself, have wrestled with what we could have done differently during that period and over the proceeding two decades,” Blinken said in his testimony.

Following the hearing, Blinken traveled to Syria for talks in that country following the fall of the Assad regime.