UPS hiring workers for holiday season

(ABC 6 News) — UPS wants to hire more than 1600 Minnesotans as the holiday season approaches, and delivery companies are extra busy.

Friday marked the company’s Brown Friday hiring event across the metro. It was both in-person and virtual.

A spokesperson says applicants can get hired in less than 20 minutes, and many positions do not require an interview.

Positions vary from drivers to warehouse workers. UPS has other hiring events on Saturday as well.