UPDATE: Zumbro Falls man killed in crash

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) has released additional information about a fatal crash that happened on Highway 63 on Tuesday.

A Zumbro Falls man, identified by authorities as 30-year-old Andrew Johnson, was killed in the crash. An 80-year-old man driving a dump truck, identified as Gerald Pulver of Rochester, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Patrol has released its crash report for a fatal Hwy 63 crash near Farmington Township.

According to the report, a Ford F150 was heading northbound on Hwy 63 when it collided with a Kenworth dump truck that was heading southbound. They collided just south of milepost 48.

An 80-year-old Rochester man was driving the dump truck while the Ford F150 was driven by a 30-year-old Zumbro Falls man.

MSP says it will release information regarding the two drivers at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — A report from Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson says MSP is investigating a fatal crash on Hwy 63.

A detour remains in place, and the road is expected to be closed for approximately three hours as of 3:20 p.m.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — According to 511MN, a crash on Highway 63 northeast of Rochester has closed the road in both directions.

The crash occurred between 75th St NE and County Road 21 NE. A detour is being set up by crews with the road expected to be closed until about 4:30 p.m.

As of now, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if there are any injuries. Minnesota State Patrol said a dump truck was involved in the crash.

ABC 6 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update as information becomes available.

This is a developing story.