UPDATE: Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Hwy 14

(ABC 6 News) — Two people were injured on Monday in a three-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 14.

The MSP crash report states that a Dodge Dakota and Chevy Traverse were both headed westbound when they collided. Then, the Traverse collided with a Dodge Sienna that was also headed westbound.

The two 17-year-old females in the Dodge Dakota were taken to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester. One is listed as having non-life-threatening injuries while the status of the other is unknown at this time.

The drivers in the Chevy Traverse and Dodge Sienna were not injured in the crash and had no additional passengers in the vehicles.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, and all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

(ABC 6 News) – Westbound traffic on Highway 14 is delayed near Byron while first responders investigate a crash at 10th Avenue SE.

Responders briefly closed all westbound lanes while more emergency vehicles moved into position.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to MNDOT’s traffic cameras.

One vehicle is facing oncoming traffic, while another is in the ditch near the westbound traffic lane.

