UPDATE: Two injured after semi truck tips over on Hwy 52 due to high winds Wednesday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) — Two people were injured in a crash on Wednesday after a semi truck tipped over on Hwy 52 near Harmony Township.

Both 28-year-old Marquis Devon McCoy and 34-year-old Ernesto Flores were taken to Decorah Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Fire & Ambulance, and MnDOT assisted MSP with the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — At around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a semi truck tipped over on Hwy 52, leaving at least one person injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the crash was due to high winds that knocked the truck over onto its side.

The crash happened at milepost 11 near Harmony Township in Fillmore County.

There was a driver and a passenger inside the semi truck at the time of the crash. The driver is a 28-year-old male from Chicago, Illinois, and the passenger is a 34-year-old male from Waukegan, Illinois.

MSP says it will release more information regarding their statuses at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.