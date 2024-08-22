UPDATE: Two found dead in Charles City home

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday morning, the Charles City Police Department was dispatched to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Court Street.

According to a press release, upon entry to the residence, two deceased persons were located. The Division of Criminal Investigation was notified and assisted with the incident as did AMR Ambulance Services.

No names have been released regarding this incident, and CCPD says there is no danger or threat to the public.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

