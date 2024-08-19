UPDATE: RFD responds to hotel room fire at La Quinta Inn

(ABC 6 News) — At 5:44 PM on Monday, the Rochester Fire Department arrived at La Quinta Inn & Suites to find occupants evacuating the building as smoke was filling the second floor of the hotel.

The E5 Crew investigated and found an active fire inside room #210.

The crew quickly extinguished the fire using a pressurized water can while the T12 Crew searched the second floor to ensure that there were no victims in the fire room or adjacent areas.

The E16 Crew used high power fans to ventilate the structure to clear out the toxic gases and smoke produced by the fire.

E3 crews evaluated hotel occupants for smoke inhalation while overhaul was conducted to ensure that the fire had not extended further into the structure.

According to a press release from RFD, there was fire to the bathroom of one hotel room, and no injuries occurred during the incident.

Assisting agencies included Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, both Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department responded to an electrical fire at the La Quinta Inn on Canal Street in Rochester.

The units cleared the building and ventilated a portion of the hotel after there were active flames coming from a light fixture on the second floor.

MCAs spoke to several occupants in the unit, and there were no medical complaints, according to Battalion Chief Chris Bailey.

