UPDATE: No injuries, one pet dead in Mason City apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Fire confirmed that crews are still at the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The fire began at 1:15 p.m., and was out by 2:45 p.m.

The fire appears to have nearly fully engulfed the two-story apartment building but was extinguished before the flames spread to any other structures near it.

MCFD said no people were injured in the fire, but one pet died. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

