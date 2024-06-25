UPDATE: Margot Lewis assigned $1M unconditional bond; defendant silent in court

(ABC 6 News) – The person accused of transporting a Minneapolis woman’s dead body into Olmsted County was granted $1,000,000 bond with or without conditions in Olmsted County Court Tuesday.

Margot Lewis, who faces a single charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death, communicated with defense only via writing or sign language, having taken a spiritual vow of silence according to the attorneys present.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office requested the $1M bail, citing the ongoing homicide investigation into Liara Tsai’s death via a neck wound, Lewis’ homelessness, and the fact that Lewis had flown into Minnesota only in the past week.

Previously, they resided in Iowa and Massachusetts, the prosecution stated.

The prosecution also claimed Lewis had been uncooperative in the booking process, and had refused to eat or dress during their time in the Olmsted County ADC.

Lewis’ defense argued that the suspect had not been accused of the homicide in question, and that having no employment or assets made any bail cost-prohibitive.

Lewis’ next hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. July 5.

Liara Tsai, the woman found dead in the back of the car Lewis allegedly drove into Olmsted County, died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the Southern MN Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Tsai’s cause of death is listed as a homicide.

“Our sister’s death was senseless and unfathomable,” Tsai’s family said in a statemen to ABC 6 News. “Her life, like every human life, matters. She was a beautiful soul who wanted nothing more than to show kindness through her life and music. We loved her immensely and our family has no words for the pain this has caused for us and the vast community of friends who had the honor of knowing her.”

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa individual was officially charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death–conceal body on Tuesday.

Margot Lewis, who was taken into custody Saturday after Olmsted County law enforcement found the body of 35-year-old Liara Tsai in the back seat of her car, will appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Dead woman found in car identified by law enforcement – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 and Highway 42 Saturday morning, after Lewis allegedly crashed the car into the median at a high rate of speed.

According to documents filed June 25, Tsai’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, a blanket, a futon-style mattress, and a tarp in the back of Lewis’ car.

Tsai had a “large wound on the right side of the neck around the carotid artery,” according to court documents, and dried blood had soaked into the sheet.

She was the registered owner of the Chevrolet Sonic Lewis had allegedly been driving, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the SE MN Medical Examiner’s office determined that Tsai’s fatal wounds had been inflicted before the crash.

Lewis was evaluated at St. Marys Hospital and medically cleared, according to court documents, then taken to the Olmsted County ADC.

Lewis was from North Liberty, Iowa, according to Olmsted County court records.

“Lewis did not respond audibly to detention staff or investigators,” court documents read.

Minneapolis police, BCA find “scene indicating violence”

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, MPD and the BCA are investigating Tsai’s death.

The Minnesota BCA asked MPD to perform a welfare check at Tsai’s address in the 700 block of 16th Street East, Minneapolis, Saturday afternoon.

According to O’Hara, around 8 p.m., the OCSO, MPD, and BCA executed a search warrant and found “a scene indicating violence” inside.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.