UPDATE: Man arrested following shots fired incident in LeRoy

(ABC 6 News) — According to Chief Deputy David Pike, at about 12:15 PM on Wednesday, Mower County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the K&H Classic Stop in LeRoy.

The call was in response to a person was reported to have a gun holstered on his hip and intoxicated. The 31-year-old man was known to a store clerk as a local rural resident.

After checking the community and a rural LeRoy address for the man and vehicle, the information was passed on to Mitchell County Iowa Authorities.

According to a press release, at about 4:25 PM Howard County Sheriff’s Office advised Mower County that the vehicle had been located in their county after it had crashed.

Later in the evening at about 11:05 PM, Howard County Sheriff’s Office reported having a male suspect in custody who they believe was the suspect in the LeRoy incident.

Initial investigation leads investigators to believe this incident may be related to the shots fired call in the LeRoy on Tuesday.

Both incidents remain under investigation MCSO and HCSO.

— PREVIOUS STORY —

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting report at about 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy David Pike.

Law enforcement received a call about gun shots in the area of North Everett Street, and found evidence to corroborate the call nearby.

There was no damage to property located, and no injuries were reported, Pike said.

The MCSO believes the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the non-emergency number for the Mower County Sheriff’s Office: 507-437-9400.