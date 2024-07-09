UPDATE: Man accused of drive-by-shooting incident in Clear Lake arrested

(ABC 6 News) — According to Clear Lake PD, at around 2 PM on Wednesday, July 10th, Dylan Mitchell was taken into custody by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in rural Hancock County.

Mitchell is accused of a drive-by-shooting incident in Clear Lake that occurred on June 27th.

After his arrest, Mitchell was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he is being held while waiting arraignment.

Clear Lake PD obtains arrest warrants for a suspect in a drive-by shooting.

(ABC 6 News) — The Clear Lake Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for a suspect who may be involved in a drive-by-shooting incident that took place back on June 27th.

The warrants are for Dylan James Mitchell, 32, of Mason City, Iowa, for two counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of North Shore Drive. After investigation, Clear Lake officers were able to link Mitchell to the incident through video and physical evidence.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting and law enforcement believes this was an isolated incident.

Clear Lake PD continues to investigate this incident and are looking for the public’s help in locating Mitchell. If you have any information on his location, know anything about the incident, or know anyone who may have information, contact Clear Lake PD at 641-357-2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org.