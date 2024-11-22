UPDATE: Identity of Rochester homicide victim revealed

(ABC 6 News) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of Thursday night’s homicide as 28-year-old Dahir Dahir.

As of now, police are still in search of the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects in a SE Rochester homicide.

Officers arrested a man at the scene on an unrelated warrant, but did not take a possible shooter into custody.

This is an open, active investigation, according to police, and they claim no other information is available at this time.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at 10 1/4 Street SE and 1st Ave SE.

RPD received a report of shots fired around 6:50 p.m., and found an unresponsive male. First responders administered life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

As of 9:45 p.m., police did not have a suspect in custody.