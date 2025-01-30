UPDATE: Hwy 52 crash scene cleared after car flipped over

(ABC 6 News) — Around 4:50 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Hwy 52 northbound between 55th St NW and 65th St NW in Rochester.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Crash at Highway 52 and 65th Street NW, Rochester Jan. 30, 2025 / Jordan Sansom, KAAL-TV

Fire, law enforcement, and ambulances are at the scene.

ABC 6 News at the scene said a car was flipped over, and one person had been carried away from the crash in a stretcher. One car was towed.

Crash at Highway 52 and 65th Street NW, Rochester Jan. 30, 2025 / Jordan Sansom, KAAL-TV

The scene was cleared at about 5:30 p.m., and traffic is returning to normal.