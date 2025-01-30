UPDATE: Four injured in Hwy 52 crash

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota State Patrol has released new details following a crash on Hwy 52 northbound in Rochester on Thursday.

According to the MSP crash report, a Chevy Malibu and a Ford Fusion were traveling northbound on the highway around 4:50 p.m. when one vehicle rear ended the other.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 23-year-old Lake City man, was alone in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. As a result, he was not transported to a hospital.

There were two children in the Chevy Malibu along with the driver, and all three were transported to Mayo Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to MSP, alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — Around 4:50 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Hwy 52 northbound between 55th St NW and 65th St NW in Rochester.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Crash at Highway 52 and 65th Street NW, Rochester Jan. 30, 2025 / Jordan Sansom, KAAL-TV

Fire, law enforcement, and ambulances are at the scene.

ABC 6 News at the scene said a car was flipped over, and one person had been carried away from the crash in a stretcher. One car was towed.

The scene was cleared at about 5:30 p.m., and traffic is returning to normal.