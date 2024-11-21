UPDATE: Four hurt after two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Four people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Marion Township. A GMC Yukon was going westbound while a Nissan Murano was heading eastbound.

The two cars collided near Mile Marker 217, MSP said.

Four people were hurt in this crash. The Nissan was being driven by a Rochester man, identified by MSP as 36-year-old Kevin Douangmychit. He is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Three people were in the GMC. The driver was identified by MSP as a Rochester woman, 43-year-old Colleen Ronningen. Ronningen is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She reportedly had two passengers in the car with her.

Those passengers were identified as a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, both from Rochester. The 12-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries while the 8-year-old has life-threatening injuries. Both are being treated at a hospital.

According to MSP, the road condition was snowy/icy at the time of the crash. All four people involved were wearing seatbelts.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Minnesota State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 14 in Rochester.

According to MSP, the accident took place in the area of MNTH 14 and milepost 217 and involved serious injuries.

All those were injured were taken to the Mayo Clinic.

MSP says all people involved were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP has not confirmed how many people were involved in the crash or their current conditions.

This is a developing story.