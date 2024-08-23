UPDATE: Concrete dust caused Century High School evacuation, smoke detector alert

Concrete dust caused Century High School evacuation, smoke detector alert - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: RPS communications coordinator Mamisoa Knutson said concrete dust from work outside an exterior door set off smoke alarms at Century High School, causing the evacuation and ventilation of the building.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire responded to Century High School early Friday after smoke was detected in the building, according to RPS communications coordinator Mamisoa Knutson.

Teams evacuated and ventilated the building, leaving a visible haze in the air around Century shortly before 8 a.m.

The Rochester Girls’ Swimming and Diving team posted a photo of the team, captioned “Early morning fire drill! Oh the memories!!”

Knutson said RPS was “looking into the cause of the smoke” Friday morning.

It was contained to one area of the building, and will not affect the start of the school year, Knutson said.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.