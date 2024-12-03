UPDATE: Cannon Falls man remains missing after Tuesday search; search to resume Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — A Cannon Falls man remains missing after an active search was postponed Tuesday evening due to darkness, according to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

CFPD, Cannon Falls Fire Department, and Cannon Falls Ambulance were assisted by the Dakota County Special Operations Team, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Fire Departments from Randolph/Hampton, Miesville, Northfield, Red Wing, Wanamingo, Goodhue and Zumbrota.

A search was conducted in the wooded areas around the residence and along the Cannon River using ground personnel, aerial drones, and amphibious drones during the daylight hours.

The Cannon Falls Police Department requests residents living in areas adjacent to the river in Cannon Falls to check any sheds or out building or under low hanging foliage like evergreens.

The Cannon Falls Police Department also requests hunters with trail cameras in that area to check if any photos/video would assist the investigation.

The search will not resume on Wednesday due to high winds and falling temperatures, and instead will resume on Thursday at the earliest for the safety of search personnel. Instead, Wednesday will be used for planning the next steps in the search.

The Cannon Falls Police Department is requesting that persons do not conduct their own search on Wednesday due to the extreme conditions.

They are also reminding residents that while the rivers and lakes are becoming ice covered that ice is not yet at a point that it is safe to be on and to stay off the ice until the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources or their local Sheriff’s Office advises the ice has reached a safe thickness.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

Missing man in Cannon Falls

(ABC 6 News) – Police are searching for a Cannon Falls man who has gone missing, a press release from Cannon Falls Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday, Dec. 2 around 8 p.m., officers from the Cannon Falls Police Department responded to a report of the missing man on the 300 block of Larkspur Lane.

Officers reportedly determined that the 60-year-old man went for a walk with his dog in the woods nearby. They followed snow footprints into the woods.

Authorities did not disclose the man’s identity in the press release.

According to the release, since it was nighttime and temperatures were dropping, more assistance was needed. Officers were assisted by the Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue County and Dakota County Sheriff’s Offices, Minnesota State Patrol, Randolph and Miesville Fire Departments and the Dakota County Special Operations Team.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was used in the search. The trail of the man was followed as it moved through the woods and along the river.

The man was not found.

The search ended around 2:30 a.m. and is expected to continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with additional resources, authorities said.

The Cannon Falls Police Department is now asking people to not attempt to search for the man, saying it will “only hinder the official search efforts.”

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.