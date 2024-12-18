UPDATE: Byron Public Schools sends letter to families regarding “unidentified substance” prompting OCSO investigation

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at Byron High School.

According to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Mike Neubeck, “an unidentified substance” was found on the high school campus after school dismissal.

OCSO investigated the situation, and authorities determined there was no immediate threat. As an extra precaution, the conducted a thorough sweep of the school to ensure the safety of the community.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” the letter read.

The substance that caused the investigation remains unknown at this time.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office currently is responding to an “incident” in Byron.

According to Captain Tim Parkin, there is an ongoing investigation, and as a result, no additional information can be provided at this time.

The location of the incident within Byron or the nature of the incident has not been shared by OCSO at this time.

Captain Parkin said if there is significant information to be shared, it will be sent later tonight. Otherwise, an update will be sent Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.