UPDATE: At least one hurt in crash on Highway 14

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: At least one person is hurt after a crash on Highway 14, the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday.

Minor injuries were reported. It is not known at this time how many people were hurt, or the severity of the injuries.

RFD, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Rochester Police Department all responded to the crash, RFD said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Several emergency services in Rochester were at the scene of an apparent crash on Highway 14 and Memorial Parkway SW.

According to a traffic camera from MnDOT 511, there were at least two firetrucks and a Mayo Clinic ambulance at the scene.

At around 7 a.m., the firetrucks and ambulance left the area. At about 7:02 a.m., the scene looked to be cleared, according to what was displayed on the traffic camera.

It is not known at the time how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.