UPDATE: Albert Lea home deemed total loss after large fire

(ABC 6 News) — At 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Albert Lea Fire Department responded to a house fire on Viking Avenue.

Upon response, there were up to eight people inside of the home, but they were all evacuated safely.

ALFD has deemed the house a total loss and was assisted by Glenville Fire, Mayo Clinic, and Albert Lea Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Heather Schneider Photo courtesy of Heather Schneider

ABC 6 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.