UPDATE: Albert Lea home deemed total loss after large fire
(ABC 6 News) — At 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Albert Lea Fire Department responded to a house fire on Viking Avenue.
Upon response, there were up to eight people inside of the home, but they were all evacuated safely.
ALFD has deemed the house a total loss and was assisted by Glenville Fire, Mayo Clinic, and Albert Lea Public Safety.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ABC 6 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.