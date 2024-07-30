UPDATE: 10-year-old in critical condition after accident at Northwood Swimming Pool

(ABC 6 News) — A 10-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after what is being investigated as an accident at Northwood Swimming Pool.

According to a GoFundMe page administered by Andrew Rafnson, ten-year old Lyla Rafnson was the victim, and was recovering but in critical condition at MercyOne in Mason City.

“We would often pray before going to bed,” the post reads. “She’d love praying for others in need who didn’t have places to live or things to eat. She’s a kind and loving girl. And I hope all who read this will pray for her.”

An update posted on Tuesday evening reads, “If everything checks out okay they will try and wake her up tomorrow morning. She will still have a long road ahead of her even after she’s awake. We won’t know if there is any brain damage until she’s awake but they are optimistic. Thank you all for your prayers and support!”

According to Northwood Fire & EMS, a unit was dispatched at approximately 1:22 PM on Monday to respond to a person that had been pulled from the Northwood Swimming Pool.

Upon EMS arrival, lifeguards had removed the patient from water and the patient was transported by a Northwood ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa.

Assisting on scene was the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, who declined to comment further as the matter was still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

