University of Minnesota opens new safety center

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota is unveiling its new off-campus safety center in Dinkytown.

University officials say they are investing more in public safety than ever before. The center will offer a secure study area and meeting place for students from 9 AM to 11 PM on weekdays, a home base for community safety groups, and even a classroom for safety specific courses.

Officials add it is a place to bring questions or concerns about safety.