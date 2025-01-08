University of Minnesota holds discussion on children’s mental health

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota brought children’s mental health into the spotlight with a conversation drawing in state leaders and experts.

The Policy Breakfast, hosted by The College of Education and Human Development, tackled the challenges that kids and families face when it comes to psychiatric care.

Experts from the U of M gave recommendations aimed at improving access across Minnesota.

“For a child to receive what they need, the services and support that they need, we need a system to be functioning well. We need that strong foundation of prevention of promotion of mental health and healthy development, and the ability to have surveillance or to identify if children do have additional needs early, so they can receive support early,” said Jessica Simacek, the Director of the TeleOutreach Center

The panel of experts and leaders from across multiple fields all have a goal to spark change and find solutions.